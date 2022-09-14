Vince Gill Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'I Still Believe In You'

(MCA Nashville) Vince Gill's album "I Still Believe in You" celebrates its 30th Anniversary this month, having made its debut in September of 1992, and he received a special honor to mark the occasion.

On Monday night (September 12), backstage at the taping of CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill, which premieres Friday, September 16 at 9p/8c on CMT, Gill was presented with a plaque in honor of the album's 30-year milestone.

The album produced five singles, four of which went to number one, including "I Still Believe In You," "No Future In The Past," as well as "Tryin' To Get Over You," and "One More Last Chance." The fifth single, "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away," peaked at No.2 on the charts. The album is certified five times platinum.

The album I Still Believe In You was produced by Tony Brown, and the title track "I Still Believe In You" was written by Gill and John Jarvis. Billboard once called the song "a pristine ballad embraced by one of country's most finely refined vocalists." Gill earned two 1992 Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance, Male for "I Still Believe In You." At the 1993 CMA Awards, Gill took home Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Of the music videos created from songs off the album I Still Believe In You, four have now been remastered. "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" and "One More Last Chance" are freshly remastered for the album's anniversary, and "Tryin' To Get Over You" and "I Still Believe In You" have been previously remastered in HD. Watch them here

"CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill," an all-new 90-minute special celebrating the extraordinary career and music of country music titan Vince Gill premieres Friday, September 16th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. The special brings together Gill's superstar friends, collaborators, and some of the biggest names in music to honor him with performances of his most legendary hits, including Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Ricky Skaggs, Sting and more. Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Rodney Crowell will also appear as special guests to share personal stories, reflect on their time working with Gill and speak to his forever impact on country music. The special will additionally feature an all-new sit-down interview with Gill as he reflects personally on his career, his classic songwriting, musical influences, and his future plans, all blended alongside rare photos, performance footage and interviews from the vault.

