Frost Look Skywards With New Video

Day and Age cover art

Frost* have released a music video for their song "Skywards". The track comes from their 2021 album, "Day and Age", and comes as they plan to return to the road with a UK tour later this year.

Jem Godfrey had this to say, "It will have been 5 years and 3 days since we last played in the UK when we go onstage in Wolverhampton on November 27th so we figured we'd do something special.

"To that end Craig Blundell has re-joined the band and we'll be playing Milliontown, Black Light Machine, Hyperventilate and a few other classics from the repertoire to celebrate alongside a good chunk of the new album. It's going to be a lot of fun." See the dates and watch the video below:

Nov 2022

Sun 27th Wolverhampton Steel Mill

Mon 28th Edinburgh Queens Hall

Tue 29th Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Wed 30th Bath Komedia



Dec 2022

Thu 1st London Islington Assembly Hall

