Frost Look Skywards With New Video

Frost* have released a music video for their song "Skywards". The track comes from their 2021 album, "Day and Age", and comes as they plan to return to the road with a UK tour later this year.
Jem Godfrey had this to say, "It will have been 5 years and 3 days since we last played in the UK when we go onstage in Wolverhampton on November 27th so we figured we'd do something special.
"To that end Craig Blundell has re-joined the band and we'll be playing Milliontown, Black Light Machine, Hyperventilate and a few other classics from the repertoire to celebrate alongside a good chunk of the new album. It's going to be a lot of fun." See the dates and watch the video below:
Nov 2022
Sun 27th Wolverhampton Steel Mill
Mon 28th Edinburgh Queens Hall
Tue 29th Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Wed 30th Bath Komedia
Dec 2022
Thu 1st London Islington Assembly Hall
Celtic Frost Announce 'Danse Macabre' Box Set
Jack Frost's Brothers In Arms Announce Livestream Event
Jack Frost's Brothers In Arms Share 'The City Never Sleeps' Lyric Video
Frost Get Animated For 'Day And Age' Video
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday- Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown- Journey- Metallica- more
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork
Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks
Ozzy Osbourne Doesn't See '13' As A Real Black Sabbath Album
Puscifer Plan Halloween Double Feature
Twenty One Pilots Earn Their Second Diamond Award With Heathens
Crowded House Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
Diamond Head Release Sweet And Innocent (Lost Original Mix) Video
Ozzy Osbourne Previews Second Episode In Patient Number 9 Miniseries