Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork

Excerpt of Crazy Times album cover

Sammy Hagar has explained the inspiration for the imagery depicted on the cover of The Circle's forthcoming album, "Crazy Times", which is set to be released on September 30th.

Hagar and the album's producer Dave Cobb spoke to Rolling Stone about the new record and during the chat they were asked about the album that includes a man riding a bicycle apparently engulfed in flames.

Sammy explained that it had to do with American's response to the pandemic. He here, "Everyone is watching the guy on the bike instead of the f***ed-up sh*t happening in the streets.

"We always gravitate toward the big distraction, but f***in' Covid was the big distraction. We all took our eye off the ball. The government just seemed to get away with murder.

"All of a sudden, everyone turned back into sheep because they were so afraid. And I just think we lost our freedoms during that time. The government started pushing us around telling us what you gotta do.

"'You gotta get shots, you gotta do this, you gotta do that. You can't go here. You can't go there. You gotta wear masks.' Maybe all that was necessary, and I did get the vaccine, but I know more people that got Covid this year than last year, including myself."

