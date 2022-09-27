Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Devil's Island To Announce Solo Album

Blur's Dave Rowntree has shared a lyric video for his new single, "Devil's Island", to announce that he will be releasing his debut solo album, "Radio Songs", on January 20th.
The album was produced by Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno, Wild Beasts, Ghostpoet). Dave had this to say, "I grew up in the UK in the 1970s and while there were definitely good points about the decade, I also remember how toxic it could be.
"The country was deeply divided, and racism and misogyny were the norm. The economy was a basket case, and at one point we had to be bailed out by the IMF [International Monetary Fund].
"However, listening to some people, you'd think it was a golden age to which we should yearn to return. This song is a note to self, to remind me how far we've come in forty years."
