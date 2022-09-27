Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Arena Tour

Tour poster

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be launching a five dates UK arena tour next spring to promote his latest studio album, "Time Clocks."

Dates include Bournemouth International Centre on Tuesday 9 May, Blackpool Opera House on Wednesday 10 May, Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday 12 May, Newcastle Utilita Arena on Saturday 13 May, and Birmingham Utilita Arena on Sunday 14 May.

According to the announcement, fans can expects performances of songs from "Time Clocks," as well as "Royal Tea," and tracks from his album catalog including "Redemption", "Blues of Desperation" and "The Ballad of John Henry", plus many more favorites.

Bournemouth, International Centre

Tuesday 9 May 2023

Blackpool, Opera House

Wednesday 10 May 2023

Leeds, First Direct Arena

Friday 12 May 2023

Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Saturday 13 May 2023

Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sunday 14 May 2023

