Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Arena Tour

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be launching a five dates UK arena tour next spring to promote his latest studio album, "Time Clocks."
Dates include Bournemouth International Centre on Tuesday 9 May, Blackpool Opera House on Wednesday 10 May, Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday 12 May, Newcastle Utilita Arena on Saturday 13 May, and Birmingham Utilita Arena on Sunday 14 May.
According to the announcement, fans can expects performances of songs from "Time Clocks," as well as "Royal Tea," and tracks from his album catalog including "Redemption", "Blues of Desperation" and "The Ballad of John Henry", plus many more favorites.
Bournemouth, International Centre
Tuesday 9 May 2023
Blackpool, Opera House
Wednesday 10 May 2023
Leeds, First Direct Arena
Friday 12 May 2023
Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Saturday 13 May 2023
Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Sunday 14 May 2023
Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III
Joe Bonamassa Announces Spring U.S. Tour
Keb' Mo' Added To Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea
Joe Bonamassa Announces Third Annual Stream-A-Thon
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Dance The Night Away'- Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix