.

Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Arena Tour

09-26-2022

Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Arena Tour
Tour poster

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be launching a five dates UK arena tour next spring to promote his latest studio album, "Time Clocks."

Dates include Bournemouth International Centre on Tuesday 9 May, Blackpool Opera House on Wednesday 10 May, Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday 12 May, Newcastle Utilita Arena on Saturday 13 May, and Birmingham Utilita Arena on Sunday 14 May.

According to the announcement, fans can expects performances of songs from "Time Clocks," as well as "Royal Tea," and tracks from his album catalog including "Redemption", "Blues of Desperation" and "The Ballad of John Henry", plus many more favorites.

Bournemouth, International Centre
Tuesday 9 May 2023

Blackpool, Opera House
Wednesday 10 May 2023

Leeds, First Direct Arena
Friday 12 May 2023

Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Saturday 13 May 2023

Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Sunday 14 May 2023

Related Stories


Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Arena Tour

Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

Joe Bonamassa Announces Spring U.S. Tour

Keb' Mo' Added To Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea

Joe Bonamassa Announces Third Annual Stream-A-Thon

Joe Bonamassa Music and Merch

News > Joe Bonamassa

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Dance The Night Away'- Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more

Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: The Killers Rock Chicago

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More

Quick Flicks: Schemers

Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix