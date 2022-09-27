Rob Thomas Announces 10th Anniversary Celebration At The Borgata

(Atlantic Records) Rob Thomas has announced that he will return to the Borgata Hotel for a special one night only 10th anniversary celebration with very special guests on Sunday, January 15th.

An annual tradition, the concert will benefit Sidewalk Angels Foundation - founded by Marisol and Rob Thomas in 2003 and dedicated to providing funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the country.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, September 30th at 10a EST with pre-sales beginning tomorrow, September 27th for VIP/fan club members. For more information, please visit theborgata.com or call 1-866-900-4TIX (4849).

