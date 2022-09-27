Rob Thomas Announces 10th Anniversary Celebration At The Borgata

(Atlantic Records) Rob Thomas has announced that he will return to the Borgata Hotel for a special one night only 10th anniversary celebration with very special guests on Sunday, January 15th.
An annual tradition, the concert will benefit Sidewalk Angels Foundation - founded by Marisol and Rob Thomas in 2003 and dedicated to providing funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the country.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, September 30th at 10a EST with pre-sales beginning tomorrow, September 27th for VIP/fan club members. For more information, please visit theborgata.com or call 1-866-900-4TIX (4849).
Collective Soul, Styx and Rob Thomas Lead New Season Of The Song
Santana And Rob Thomas Reunited For 'Move' Video 2021 In Review
Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite For 'Move' Video
Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show
Metallica To Play Early 80s Set At Zazula Tribute Concert- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Nancy Wilson Taylor Hawkins Tribute Song- more
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Dance The Night Away'- Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More