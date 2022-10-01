Sammy Hagar Birthday Marathon Planned On AXS TV

(AXS TV) Sammy Hagar's 75th birthday will be celebrated with a 24-hour-plus marathon on AXS TV. The special Red Rocker salute will kick off 8 p.m. ET on October 12th, and the network has shared a promo clip.

The lineup includes classic episodes from the fan-favorite original series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, star-studded shoutouts from Sammy's friends and fellow music legends, and more-starting Wednesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET and running throughout his birthday on Thursday, October 13.



The festivities begin with Sammy's intimate conversation and jam session with acclaimed singer-songwriter Daryl Hall on the hit music series Live From Daryl's House, then buckle up and hit the road with Sammy as AXS TV presents 41 unforgettable episodes of Rock & Roll Road Trip. The lineup finds Sammy cruising across the country from L.A. to the Bay, Nashville, Cabo, New Orleans, and beyond, as he catches up with friends both old and new for a slate of fun conversations and incredible performances. Highlights include appearances by an eclectic slate of artists such as Alice Cooper, Dave Grohl, Tommy Lee, Nancy Wilson, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Melissa Etheridge, Toby Keith, John Mellencamp, Mick Fleetwood, Vince Neil, Roger Daltrey, Tommy Shaw, Sarah McLachlan, Bret Michaels, Eddie Money, and many, many more.



As part of the celebration, AXS TV will also present special interstitial content from some of Sammy's famous friends, as groundbreaking Metal vocalist Sebastian Bach, award-winning songstress Lisa Loeb, Dokken and Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson, former Hole drummer Scott Lipps, Sirius XM DJ Kat Corbett, and more send the Red Rocker personalized shoutouts and well-wishes to help celebrate his big day. All-new episodes of IMPACT! and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will air in their usual time slots on Thursday, October 13 starting at 8 p.m. ET, with the Rock & Roll Road Trip Marathon continuing immediately after.



"Sammy Hagar is a true American Original, whose groundbreaking music and larger-than-life personality has influenced and inspired generations of fans and artists, alike," said Katie Daryl, AXS TV's Vice President Of Programming. "Rock & Roll Road Trip is the perfect encapsulation of who Sammy is and has always been-showcasing his love for life, passion for music, and deep appreciation for his friends and fellow legends. We are honored to celebrate him with this ultimate birthday block, and we hope he enjoys the special shoutouts we have planned. Here's to 75 more rockin' years!"

