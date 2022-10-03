Big Star's #1 Record 50th Anniversary Celebration Announced

Event poster

(Wild Honey) To celebrate the 50th Anniversary the release of the classic album Big Star #1 Record, benefit concert producers the Wild Honey Foundation and Big Star founder Jody Stephens will present a live performance of this legendary LP, performed in its entirety and in order by Jody Stephen's all-star ensemble.

Bonus songs from Big Star's Radio City ("September Gurls"), Big Star Third, and Chris Bell solo material will also be performed. The event, a benefit for the Autism Healthcare Collaborative, will take place November 5th, 2022 at 8 p.m., at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, Calif. (Los Angeles metro).

The Big Star #1 Ensemble includes: Jody Stephens (Big Star), Jeff Crawford, Mike Mills (R.E.M.), Pat Sansone (Wilco), Charles Cleaver, Django Haskins, Brett Harris, Chris Stamey (The dB's), Skylar Gudasz, and Audley Freed.

Guest vocalists include Susanna Hoffs, The Lemon Twigs, Luther Russell, Chris Price, Jon Auer (Posies) and more TBA.

The Big Star Ensemble will be accompanied by Wild Honey Orchestra members: Kaitlin Wolfberg, violin; Eric KM Clark, violin 2; Lyn Bertles, viola; Emily Elkin, cello; and brass players Sarah Kramer, trumpet; David Ralicke, trombone/sax; and Nelson Bragg, percussion

The show will benefit the Autism Healthcare Collaborative: an internationally recognized non-profit organization committed to facilitating the medical and psychosocial stabilization of individuals and families living with autism.

The Autism Healthcare Collaborative provides a multidisciplinary team approach to the identification and treatment of the complicated medical comorbidities of autism by connecting medical experts to families and physicians around the world through medical videoconferencing.

AHC offers innovative solutions for individuals with autism, across the spectrum and throughout their lifetime, through comprehensive case management, community outreach, advocacy, and education.

