.

He Is Legend Premiere 'Honey From The Hive' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-28-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

He Is Legend Cover art
Cover art

He Is Legend have shared a music video for their new song "Honey From The Hive", which is one track on their new double single that also features the song "Sour".

Both songs will also be included on the band's forthcoming album, "Endless Hallway", which will arrive on November 11th. They said of the record, "This album is a testament to our band's endurance.

"It is easily our most aggressive album to date, born and bred from the odd shift in the world that affected everyone. We have always used our music as an outlet, and no better time than when the world felt so much like an Endless Hallway."

They said of the new double single tracks, "'Honey From The Hive' continues to showcase the onslaught of sonic power we have created on ENDLESS HALLWAY. It's a tune that feels familiar and new at the same time, with more twists and turns than a Stephen King book.

As for 'Sour,' it is probably one of the more palatable tunes from the Hallway yet still has that arena rock, rallying cry sound we always push ourselves to deliver." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


He Is Legend Premiere 'Honey From The Hive' Video

He Is Legend Frontman Has Been Sick For A Year

Original He Is Legend Guitarist McKenzie Bell Dead At 35

He Is Legend Release 'Burn All Your Rock Records' Video

He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

He Is Legend Music and Merch

News > He Is Legend

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rock and Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87- Disturbed Share Divisive- Metallica's Kirk Hammett- Halestorm- more

Matt Sorum Reunites With Guns N' Roses Bandmates For 'Judgement Day'- Motley Crue Replace Mick Mars With John 5- more

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Retires From Touring- Pantera, Judas Priest, and Rainbow Stars Launch Elegant Weapons- Green Day and Eddie Vedder- more

Greta Van Fleet Postpone More Shows As Josh Kiszka Recovers From Injury- Nickelback Announce Intimate Shows Next Month- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Quick Flicks: Special Halloween Edition

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Items for Autumn Travel

Tom Petty Singled Out Special

Latest News

Rock and Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87

Disturbed Share Divisive Title Track

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured In Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters

Halestorm Expand Back From The Dead For Deluxe Edition

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Premiere Symphonic 'Face Down' Video

Shania Twain Announces Queen Of Me Album and Tour

Fear Factory Celebrate Recoded Release With Hatred Will Prevail Lyric Video

He Is Legend Premiere 'Honey From The Hive' Video