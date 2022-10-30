.

Bruce Springsteen Covers Soul Classic 'Don't Play That Song'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-30-2022

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is sharing a video for his cover of the soul music classic, "Don't Play That Song", ahead of its inclusion on the New Jersey rocker's forthcoming collection, "Only The Strong Survive."

Written by Ahmet Ertegun and Betty Nelson - the wife of singer Ben E. King - the song was a hit on both the US R&B and pop charts for King in 1962, and for Aretha Franklin almost a decade later.

"Don't Play That Song" follows Frank Wilson's "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" and the Commodores' "Nightshift" as the third and final preview ahead of the November 11 release of "Only The Strong Survive."

The 2022 project features fifteen soul music greats as Springsteen celebrates gems from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more.

Watch the new video here

