Dead Kennedys' D.H. Peligro Dies From Accidental Fall

Punk rock icons the Dead Kennedys shared the tragic news that drummer D.H. Peligro died in his home on Friday (October 28th) after suffering a head injury in an accidental fall. He was died at the age of 63.

The band broke the news to fans via Facebook with the following statement, "Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th. Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.

"Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family's privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort."

