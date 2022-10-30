.

Dead Kennedys' D.H. Peligro Dies From Accidental Fall

Michael Angulia | 10-30-2022

Dead Kennedys Social media screen shot
Social media screen shot

Punk rock icons the Dead Kennedys shared the tragic news that drummer D.H. Peligro died in his home on Friday (October 28th) after suffering a head injury in an accidental fall. He was died at the age of 63.

The band broke the news to fans via Facebook with the following statement, "Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th. Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.

"Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family's privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort."

Related Stories


Dead Kennedys' D.H. Peligro Dies From Accidental Fall

Dead Kennedys' Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables Remixed For Special Reissue

Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils Lead Additions To Punk In The Park

Slayer, Exodus, Machine Head, Rancid Stars Rock Dead Kennedys Classic

Foo Fighters Cover Arcade Fire And Dead Kennedys

Dead Kennedys Music and Merch

News > Dead Kennedys

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Journey Preview New Live In Concert At Lollapalooza Package- Dead Kennedys' D.H. Peligro Dies From Accidental Fall- Iron Maiden- more

Rock and Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87- Disturbed Share Divisive- Metallica's Kirk Hammett- Halestorm- more

Matt Sorum Reunites With Guns N' Roses Bandmates For 'Judgement Day'- Motley Crue Replace Mick Mars With John 5- more

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Retires From Touring- Pantera, Judas Priest, and Rainbow Stars Launch Elegant Weapons- Green Day and Eddie Vedder- more

advertisement

Reviews

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Quick Flicks: Special Halloween Edition

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Items for Autumn Travel

Latest News

Journey Preview New Live In Concert At Lollapalooza Package

Dead Kennedys' D.H. Peligro Dies From Accidental Fall

Iron Maiden To Expand The Future Past Tour Into 2024

Bruce Springsteen Covers Soul Classic 'Don't Play That Song'

The Beach Boys Stream Unreleased 1972 Track 'Carry Me Home'

Joe Walsh Rocks The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Tyler Hubbard Unplugs For New Version of '5 Foot 9'

Singled Out: Silver Cave's Exit



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.