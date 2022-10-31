Jared James Nichols Premieres 'Down The Drain' Video

Jared James Nichols has premiered a music video for his brand new single, "Down The Drain", which is the follow-up to his previous track, "Hard Wired," that was born from a jam session with Tyler Bryant and Graham Whitford.

Nichols had this to say, "If I were to pick just one record to encapsulate my sound it would be 'Down The Drain'. From a whisper to a scream, this song has it all.

"Lyrically, it stems from a familiar place that can hit home for all of us, feelings of despair and pain, but constantly searching to find love each day. Musically, 'Down The Drain' cuts like a knife and moves like a freight train.

"This song hits hard and is brutally honest in all aspects. Turn it up and rock it out!" Watch the Tom Flynn and Mike Watts (Lamb of God, All That Remains) directed video below:

