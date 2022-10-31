.

Jared James Nichols Premieres 'Down The Drain' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-31-2022

Jared James Nichols Single art
Single art

Jared James Nichols has premiered a music video for his brand new single, "Down The Drain", which is the follow-up to his previous track, "Hard Wired," that was born from a jam session with Tyler Bryant and Graham Whitford.

Nichols had this to say, "If I were to pick just one record to encapsulate my sound it would be 'Down The Drain'. From a whisper to a scream, this song has it all.

"Lyrically, it stems from a familiar place that can hit home for all of us, feelings of despair and pain, but constantly searching to find love each day. Musically, 'Down The Drain' cuts like a knife and moves like a freight train.

"This song hits hard and is brutally honest in all aspects. Turn it up and rock it out!" Watch the Tom Flynn and Mike Watts (Lamb of God, All That Remains) directed video below:

Related Stories


Jared James Nichols Premieres 'Down The Drain' Video

Jared James Nichols Music and Merch

News > Jared James Nichols

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

AC/DC In The Studio For Halloween- KISS Stream Unreleased 'Not For The Innocent' Demo- Jello Biafra Pays Tribute To D.H. Peligro- more

Journey Preview New Live In Concert At Lollapalooza Package- Dead Kennedys' D.H. Peligro Dies From Accidental Fall- Iron Maiden- more

Rock and Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87- Disturbed Share Divisive- Metallica's Kirk Hammett- Halestorm- more

Matt Sorum Reunites With Guns N' Roses Bandmates For 'Judgement Day'- Motley Crue Replace Mick Mars With John 5- more

advertisement

Reviews

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Quick Flicks: Special Halloween Edition

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Items for Autumn Travel

Latest News

AC/DC In The Studio For Halloween

KISS Stream Unreleased 'Not For The Innocent' Demo

Jello Biafra Pays Tribute To Dead Kennedys Bandmate D.H. Peligro

Motionless In White Premiere 'Werewolf' Video

Noel Gallagher Recruits Johnny Marr For Pretty Boy

Singled Out: Them's Welcome to Fear City

John Entwistle's 'Bogeyman' Featuring Keith Moon Gets New Lyric Video

Michael Monroe Releases Dark 'Derelict Palace' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.