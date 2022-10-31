Motionless In White Premiere 'Werewolf' Video

Album art

Motionless In White have delivered a special Halloween treat to fans with the release of a brand new music video their brand new single "Werewolf".

The video was directed by Jensen Noen and the song comes from the band's latest album, "Scoring The End Of The World", which arrived back in June and debuted at the top of Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

The band are kicking off the third leg of the Trinity of Terror triple co-headline tour with Ice Nine Kills and Black Veil Brides tonight in El Paso. See the dates and watch the video below:

October 31 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

November 1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

November 4 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

November 5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

November 7 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

November 8 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

November 10 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

November 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

November 13 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

November 15 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

November 17 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Arena

November 18 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

November 19 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

November 21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

November 22 - Rochester, NY - The Armory

November 23 - New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden

November 25 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

November 26 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

November 27 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Ampitheater

November 29 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

November 30 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

December 2 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

December 3 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center + Arena

December 5 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

December 6 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center

December 7 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

December 8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

December 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

December 12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

