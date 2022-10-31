Motionless In White Premiere 'Werewolf' Video
Motionless In White have delivered a special Halloween treat to fans with the release of a brand new music video their brand new single "Werewolf".
The video was directed by Jensen Noen and the song comes from the band's latest album, "Scoring The End Of The World", which arrived back in June and debuted at the top of Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart.
The band are kicking off the third leg of the Trinity of Terror triple co-headline tour with Ice Nine Kills and Black Veil Brides tonight in El Paso. See the dates and watch the video below:
October 31 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
November 1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center
November 4 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
November 5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
November 7 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
November 8 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
November 10 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
November 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
November 13 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
November 15 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
November 17 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Arena
November 18 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
November 19 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum
November 21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
November 22 - Rochester, NY - The Armory
November 23 - New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden
November 25 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
November 26 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
November 27 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Ampitheater
November 29 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
November 30 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
December 2 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
December 3 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center + Arena
December 5 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
December 6 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center
December 7 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
December 8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
December 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
December 12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
