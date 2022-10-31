.

Singled Out: The Distant Thunder's Healing Hand

Keavin Wiggins | 10-31-2022

The Distant Thunder Album art
Album art

Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra singer Joe Cerisano and hit songwriter Marc Blatte, have teamed up for The Distant Thunder and will be releasing their new album on November 18th. To celebrate we asked Joe to tell us about the lead single, "Healing Hand". Here is the story:

Marc and I always start our writing sessions talking about what's happening on the planet, what's wrong with the world and we sometimes start bitchin' about it. How stupid some things are, why and how they got that way, if you want to be pessimistic no problem you can do that too... with that as a place to start we 're never without things to write about...

Of course there's the other side of the coin.... There's hope and having hope might even involve divine intervention. Which is just as powerful sometimes as crossing your fingers or praying or wishing which we consider two sides of that coin. I guess they all work at sometime or another, Kinda' like the coin toss at a football game.. Approaching the subject matter behind a writing room door is a safe place most of the time where we can vent or bitch or complain or praise among other things.

Healing Hand kinda' showed up one morning while talking about me being from West Virginia and watching the 60's racial struggles on TV from afar. Somehow President Kennedy peaked through and we ended up in the oil fields of Texas at some rich girl's house right after she witnessed President Kenndy get shot and killed in Dallas... but in the end it all comes down to hope and needing to heal. Don't know if that'll ever happen but we can hope. I don't have a clue what happens when you lose hope...I think hope is a habit we don't think much about. We take it all for granted most of the time until things get really bad. Marc and I hope some of the song resonates through this fractured crystal we call America....

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories


Singled Out: The Distant Thunder's Healing Hand

Ex-Trans-Siberian Orchestra Singer Launches The Distant Thunder

The Distant Thunder Music and Merch

News > The Distant Thunder

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

AC/DC In The Studio For Halloween- KISS Stream Unreleased 'Not For The Innocent' Demo- Jello Biafra Pays Tribute To D.H. Peligro- more

Journey Preview New Live In Concert At Lollapalooza Package- Dead Kennedys' D.H. Peligro Dies From Accidental Fall- Iron Maiden- more

Rock and Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87- Disturbed Share Divisive- Metallica's Kirk Hammett- Halestorm- more

Matt Sorum Reunites With Guns N' Roses Bandmates For 'Judgement Day'- Motley Crue Replace Mick Mars With John 5- more

advertisement

Reviews

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Quick Flicks: Special Halloween Edition

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Items for Autumn Travel

Latest News

AC/DC In The Studio For Halloween

KISS Stream Unreleased 'Not For The Innocent' Demo

Jello Biafra Pays Tribute To Dead Kennedys Bandmate D.H. Peligro

Motionless In White Premiere 'Werewolf' Video

Noel Gallagher Recruits Johnny Marr For Pretty Boy

Singled Out: Them's Welcome to Fear City

John Entwistle's 'Bogeyman' Featuring Keith Moon Gets New Lyric Video

Michael Monroe Releases Dark 'Derelict Palace' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.