Singled Out: The Distant Thunder's Healing Hand

Album art

Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra singer Joe Cerisano and hit songwriter Marc Blatte, have teamed up for The Distant Thunder and will be releasing their new album on November 18th. To celebrate we asked Joe to tell us about the lead single, "Healing Hand". Here is the story:

Marc and I always start our writing sessions talking about what's happening on the planet, what's wrong with the world and we sometimes start bitchin' about it. How stupid some things are, why and how they got that way, if you want to be pessimistic no problem you can do that too... with that as a place to start we 're never without things to write about...

Of course there's the other side of the coin.... There's hope and having hope might even involve divine intervention. Which is just as powerful sometimes as crossing your fingers or praying or wishing which we consider two sides of that coin. I guess they all work at sometime or another, Kinda' like the coin toss at a football game.. Approaching the subject matter behind a writing room door is a safe place most of the time where we can vent or bitch or complain or praise among other things.

Healing Hand kinda' showed up one morning while talking about me being from West Virginia and watching the 60's racial struggles on TV from afar. Somehow President Kennedy peaked through and we ended up in the oil fields of Texas at some rich girl's house right after she witnessed President Kenndy get shot and killed in Dallas... but in the end it all comes down to hope and needing to heal. Don't know if that'll ever happen but we can hope. I don't have a clue what happens when you lose hope...I think hope is a habit we don't think much about. We take it all for granted most of the time until things get really bad. Marc and I hope some of the song resonates through this fractured crystal we call America....

