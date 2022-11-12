Godsmack Share New Song 'You and I' And Announce Album

Album art

Godsmack have shared a brand new song called "You And I", which is the opening track to their forthcoming studio album, "Lighting Up the Sky" (out February 24, 2023).

Frontman Sully Erna co-produced the album with Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper). Erna had this to say, "I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back.

"I realized there's a whole story here about one man's journey, the ups, and downs. I believe it's a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we've all gone through things in life." Stream "You and I" below:

Related Stories

Godsmack Return With 'Surrender'

Godsmack Reach New Milestone With 'Bulletproof'

Godsmack Share Special Listen In Playlist

Godsmack's 'Unforgettable' Ends Two Year Journey They Took Students

Godsmack Music and Merch

News > Godsmack