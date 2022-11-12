Godsmack have shared a brand new song called "You And I", which is the opening track to their forthcoming studio album, "Lighting Up the Sky" (out February 24, 2023).
Frontman Sully Erna co-produced the album with Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper). Erna had this to say, "I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back.
"I realized there's a whole story here about one man's journey, the ups, and downs. I believe it's a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we've all gone through things in life." Stream "You and I" below:
Godsmack Return With 'Surrender'
Godsmack Reach New Milestone With 'Bulletproof'
Godsmack Share Special Listen In Playlist
Godsmack's 'Unforgettable' Ends Two Year Journey They Took Students
Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert- Guns N’ Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of Use Your Illusion Box Set- more
Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert- New Found Glory Unplug For New Album- Cheap Trick- more
Sammy Hagar Believes Lost Van Halen Treasure Will Be Released- Greta Van Fleet Forced To Postpone More Concerts- Nazareth's Dan McCafferty Dead At 76- more
Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam- Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Founders- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup
Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix
Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel
Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix
Hawkwind Cofounder Nik Turner Has Died
Duff McKagan Recalls Flying High Over Soundgarden
X Japan's Yoshiki Launches New Supergroup The Last Rockstars
Godsmack Share New Song 'You and I' And Announce Album
UFO Announce Remastered Deluxe Edition Of 'No Heavy Petting'
Royal Sugar Share New Song 'Fleeting Love'
Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert
Guns N' Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of 'Use Your Illusion' Box Set