.

Godsmack Share New Song 'You and I' And Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 11-12-2022

Godsmack Album art
Album art

Godsmack have shared a brand new song called "You And I", which is the opening track to their forthcoming studio album, "Lighting Up the Sky" (out February 24, 2023).

Frontman Sully Erna co-produced the album with Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper). Erna had this to say, "I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back.

"I realized there's a whole story here about one man's journey, the ups, and downs. I believe it's a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we've all gone through things in life." Stream "You and I" below:

