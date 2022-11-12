Retro-rock duo Royal Sugar have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, "Fleeting Love", which is the follow-up to their rocked up cover of Harry Styles' "Medicine".
The duo, Tyler Cohenour (lead singer/guitars) and Garrett Carr (bass/vocals), had this to say about the track, "This song is about our drug of choice: Toxic relationships.
"A widely experienced trope, but one of the most powerful. Running back again and again to a toxic fling for a quick hit and feeling low right after knowing that's all it will ever be. You want more. You want love. Likening this person you run to as being as addictive as a drug. With just as many side effects." Watch the video below:
Singled Out: Royal Sugar's California Nightmare
Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert- Guns N’ Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of Use Your Illusion Box Set- more
Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert- New Found Glory Unplug For New Album- Cheap Trick- more
Sammy Hagar Believes Lost Van Halen Treasure Will Be Released- Greta Van Fleet Forced To Postpone More Concerts- Nazareth's Dan McCafferty Dead At 76- more
Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam- Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Founders- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup
Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix
Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel
Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix
Hawkwind Cofounder Nik Turner Has Died
Duff McKagan Recalls Flying High Over Soundgarden
X Japan's Yoshiki Launches New Supergroup The Last Rockstars
Godsmack Share New Song 'You and I' And Announce Album
UFO Announce Remastered Deluxe Edition Of 'No Heavy Petting'
Royal Sugar Share New Song 'Fleeting Love'
Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert
Guns N' Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of 'Use Your Illusion' Box Set