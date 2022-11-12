Royal Sugar Share New Song 'Fleeting Love'

Retro-rock duo Royal Sugar have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, "Fleeting Love", which is the follow-up to their rocked up cover of Harry Styles' "Medicine".

The duo, Tyler Cohenour (lead singer/guitars) and Garrett Carr (bass/vocals), had this to say about the track, "This song is about our drug of choice: Toxic relationships.

"A widely experienced trope, but one of the most powerful. Running back again and again to a toxic fling for a quick hit and feeling low right after knowing that's all it will ever be. You want more. You want love. Likening this person you run to as being as addictive as a drug. With just as many side effects." Watch the video below:

