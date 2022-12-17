Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band (2022 In Review)

Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band was a top 22 story from April 2022: Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted said in an interview that his group The Chophouse Band planned to enter the studio in early May to begin recording their debut album.
Newsted shared the news during a chat with Palm Beach, Fl rock radio station 98.7 The Gater ahead of the group's performance April 23rd at a benefit for the Goldner Conservatory at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Jupiter, FL.
He shared that he has a wealth of material, "During my Covid downtime, I was in upstate New York. I wrote about 35 new songs during that." He also said that the band will be entering the studio on May 5th.
Jason also shared that the band may end up working with Metallica's management company when he was asked if the album will be self released. He said, "it's possible, very possible, that I'll be back into the Q Prime fold. With that kind of backing, like a real-deal thing."
The bassist said of the band's musical direction, ""The Chophouse Band started out as almost a bluegrass-tinged thing, and now it gets to some places that are as heavy as anything else that I'd been involved with, Voivod, Ozzy, Metallica, Newsted band. Any of that stuff, it gets to those places now." Watch the full interview below:
Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band
Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed
Reason Metallica's Jason Newsted Ended Band 2019 In Review
Reason Metallica's Jason Newsted Ended Band
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup- Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- more
Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Megadeth Continue Video Series With Killing Time
Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Documentary Preview (2022 In Review)
Gene Simmons Invited Ace Frehley To Perform With KISS On Farewell Tour (2022 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Tested Positive For COVID-19 (2022 In Review)
Rush Topped Multiple US Charts With Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue (2022 In Review)
Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band (2022 In Review)
Linkin Park Have No Future Plans Says Shinoda (2022 In Review)
Soundgarden 'Superunknown' Certified For 6 Million US Sales (2022 In Review)