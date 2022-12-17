Rush Topped Multiple US Charts With Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue (2022 In Review)

Reissue cover

(hennemusic) Rush Topped Multiple US Charts With Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue was a top 22 story from April 2022: Rush has topped multiple US charts with the recent release of a series of 40th anniversary editions of their 1981 classic, "Moving Pictures." According to Billboard, the reissues have landed the project at No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Catalog Albums charts.

"Moving Pictures" also re-enters the Top Album Sales list at No. 2 and the Billboard 200 at No. 11 to deliver the Canadian band their highest rank in nearly a decade.

The 2022 reissues sold 18,000 copies in the US in the week ending April 21, an increase of 7,847% compared to its sales in the previous week. It marks the band's best sales week in over six years, since "R40 Live" sold 24,000 copies in its debut week, when it arrived at No. 14 on Top Album Sales in December of 2015.

Watch an unboxing video and stream a 1981 live version of "Tom Sawyer" from the reissue here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Rush Legend Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Stream Debut Album (2022 In Review)

Rush Legend Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share Debut Single (2022 In Review)

Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'

Rush Reflects On Returning To Last Stage They Played With Neil Peart

Rush Music and Merch

News > Rush