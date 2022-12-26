.

Metallica Got Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video (2022 In Review)

Legendary song finally gets video treatment
Keavin Wiggins | December 26, 2022

Metallica Video still
Video still

Metallica Got Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video was a top 22 story from July 2022: Metallica had a no video policy back in 1986 when they released their iconic "Master Of Puppets" album. Fast forward to this week and the band has released an animated lyric video for the title track.

The song was recently featured prominently in the season finale of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things", which catapulted the song onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the very first time.

The group recruited U.K. design agency ILOVEDUST to create the new video. They have recently worked on projects for Ozzy Osbourne forthcoming album, "Patient Number 9" and the Foo Fighters "Studio 666" film. Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Metallica Got Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video (2022 In Review)

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Entered Hot 100 Chart For First Time (2022 In Review)

Metallica Stream 'Lux AEterna' Live Debut Performance Video

Metallica's Live Debut Of 'Lux AEterna' Streaming Online

Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band (2022 In Review)

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
Subscribe to the Day In Rock Newsletter

Enter your email below to receive a daily update with the latest Day In Rock headlines.

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Classic- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia- Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover- more

Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more

Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more

Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson

Santa's Jukebox

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts

Latest News

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Everybody Wants Some'

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia

Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover

Danzig Celebrating Debut Album Anniversary With Festival Set

Paul Rodgers In The Studio For Free's Heartbreaker 50th Anniversary

David Lee Roth Released New Song About Van Halen (2022 In Review)

Metallica Got Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video (2022 In Review)

Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album (2022 In Review)