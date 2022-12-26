Stryper's 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil' Premiere (2022 In Review)

Rocking track debut from veteran band was a hit

Video still

On July 20th we premiered the song "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" from legendary "heavenly metal" band Stryper, and it easily became a top 22 story from July 2022.

Frontman Michael Sweet had this to say about the new song, "'See No Evil, Hear No Evil' was, believe it or not, inspired by the health issues that Oz [Fox, guitar] and I have been faced with.

"Despite our limitations, we were able to deliver an album that is powerful and relevant and 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil' is the perfect track to showcase that. We could not be more excited about this album! The best is yet to come."

While "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" stays true to the core sound that made Stryper a staple on MTV's Top 10 countdown and helped them sell over 10 million albums, including the multi-platinum "To Hell With the Devil", the new track also shows the evolution of the band, with a much heavier sound. Check it out below:

