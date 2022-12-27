Chester Doom Release New Single 'Anxiety'

Music to the song dates back over 10 years
Canadian rockers Chester Doom are wrapping up the year by releasing a brand new single called "Anxiety", the follow-up to their "Masks" EP that they released back in June.
Bassist Glenn Arseneau had this to say about the song, "The music for this track has been kicking around for over a decade, but we could never find the right vocals for it.
"Once we hooked up with (Chester Doom vocalist) Josh Best in 2020, this was one of the first tracks he put his stamp on, and we've been dying to get it out into the world ever since".
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations- K.K. Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction -Iron Maiden- more
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Classic- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia- Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover- more
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Sammy Hagar and Mick Fleetwood Jam 'World's Turning'
The Eagles Share Remastered 'In The City' Video
Former Dio Guitarist Craig Goldy Battling Mystery illness
Blink-182's Travis Barker Returned to Stage Against Doctor's Orders (2022 In Review)
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunited For South Park Concert (2022 In Review)
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup (2022 In Review)
Grim Reaper Frontman Steve Grimmett Dead At 62 (2022 In Review)
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations