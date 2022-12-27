Chester Doom Release New Single 'Anxiety'

Music to the song dates back over 10 years

Single art

Canadian rockers Chester Doom are wrapping up the year by releasing a brand new single called "Anxiety", the follow-up to their "Masks" EP that they released back in June.

Bassist Glenn Arseneau had this to say about the song, "The music for this track has been kicking around for over a decade, but we could never find the right vocals for it.

"Once we hooked up with (Chester Doom vocalist) Josh Best in 2020, this was one of the first tracks he put his stamp on, and we've been dying to get it out into the world ever since".

