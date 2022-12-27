K.K. Downing Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction

Guitarist also had the chance to meet his replacement

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing says that he hesitated accepting the opportunity to reunite with the band at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction earlier this year.

The guitarist spoke about the experience in a new interview with Metal Talk. He said, "I have a lot of things on at the moment and initially, I thought it's a lot of fuss. Can I really be bothered with going all the way over to Los Angeles to play three songs and break the ice with the guys?

He, however, changed his mind, "But when I reflected on it, it was the band I started fifty years ago, and I would probably regret it if I didn't go. So I accepted the invitation."

K.K. also revealed that he had the opportunity to meet Richie Faulkner, the guitarist who replaced him in the band, I managed to have a chat with him, and we shared the stage and even jammed together.

"It could have been awkward, but it wasn't. I've nothing but respect for him, and I know he's working on other projects outside Priest, and I wish him well."

