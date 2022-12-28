Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of an acoustic performance of the 1976 Thin Lizzy classic, "Borderline", as presented during their Helping Hands Concert & Auction in Los Angeles on December 16.

The song - which appeared on the Irish band's seventh studio record, "Johnny The Fox" - was one of a handful of tunes delivered as part an acoustic set during the recent event, which also included an electric set by Metallica and an opening performance by Greta Van Fleet.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show at the Microsoft Theater was to raise funds for Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disaster, and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars program, now in its fourth year.

Metallica will release their new album, "72 Seasons", in April. Stream video of the "Borderline" performance here.

