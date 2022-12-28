Bauhaus Canceled North American Dates Due To Peter Murphy Rehab (2022 In Review)

Band promo

Bauhaus Canceled North American Dates Due To Peter Murphy Rehab was a top 22 story from September 2022: Bauhaus have announced that they have canceled their upcoming North American live performances because Peter Murphy is entering a rehabilitation facility.

The band broke the news to fans with the following statement, "It is with the utmost regret that the Bauhaus performances in North America have been canceled for the remainder of the year.

"Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being.

"Please contact your point of purchase regarding ticket refunds."

