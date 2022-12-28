God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video

Poster for upcoming shows

God Forbid have shared a pro-shot video from their first live performance in nine-years and revealed that they plan to release the full concert in 2023.

The band took the stage at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA for their first live appearance in over a decade.

The clip features the band playing the track "Chains of Humanity" from their 2004 album, "IV:Constitution Of Treason." They had this to say, "We wanted to make sure we captured this moment for everyone who couldn't be there. The full concert will be released next year."

Doc Coyle (guitar), Byron Davis (vocals), Corey Pierce (drums) and John "Beeker" Outcalt (bass), were joined at the festival by former As I Lay Dying guitarist, Nick Hipa.

Fans can see the band play two more reunions shows next month. They will be joined by Bleeding Through at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on January 6th and at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, MA on Jan. 7th. Watch the video below:

