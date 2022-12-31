Clutch Share Video From Wacken Open Air 2022

(hennemusic) Clutch are sharing live video of three songs from their appearance at Wacken Open Air 2022. The annual multi-day German festival saw the Maryland outfit perform an hour-long set that featured material from their 30-plus year career, including "Immortal" from 1981's "Pure Rock Fury", "Electric Worry" from 2007's "From Beale Street to Oblivion", and "The Face" from 2013's "Earth Rocker."

The August 5 appearance also included a preview of two songs from Clutch's then-forthcoming album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", which would be released in September.

First introduced with the lead track, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", the 2022 set was recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD and produced/mixed by Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).

Clutch wrapped up a European/UK tour in support of the project earlier this month.

Stream live video from Wacken Open Air 2022 here.

