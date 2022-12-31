Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Took Stage Day After Hospital Release (2022 In Review)

Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Took Stage Day After Hospital Release was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno took the stage at the Keep It True Rising II Festival in Wurzburg, Germany, just one day after he released from the hospital.
Di'Anno underwent surgery on his leg last month in Croatia after spending seven years in a wheelchair. His caregiver Stjepan Juras shared the following after the surgery:
"In short... the operation is over, the doctor is satisfied, he solved the problem. Paul's skin is now being stitched up and he will be woken up soon. If the wound heals well, the operation can be considered a success."
Paul's performance at the Keep It True Rising II Festival included 12 classic tracks from Iron Maiden's first two studio albums, their 1980 self-titled debut and the follow-up "Killers", including the songs "Sanctuary," "Purgatory", "Wrathchild", "Prowler", "Killers", "Running Free", "Remember Tomorrow", and more. The festival has shared video of the performance. Watch it below:
Iron Maiden Illustrator Derek Riggs Created Paul Di'Anno Benefit Shirt (2022 In Review)
Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Takes Stage Day After Hospital Release
Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery
Iron Maiden Illustrator Derek Riggs Creates Paul Di'Anno Benefit Shirt
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more.
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more
David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen- Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic- Sammy Hagar Jams With Mick Fleetwood- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations- K.K. Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction -Iron Maiden- more
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III
Hemorage Tour Bus Mobile Stage Destroyed By Drunk Driver
Clutch Share Video From Wacken Open Air 2022
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency (2022 In Review)
Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts' (2022 In Review)
Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen (2022 In Review)
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead At 90 (2022 In Review)
Dead & Company Announced Farewell Tour (2022 In Review)