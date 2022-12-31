Hemorage Tour Bus Mobile Stage Destroyed By Drunk Driver

San Francisco hardcore band Hemorage have launched a GoFundMe campaign after their tour bus/mobile stage was destroyed by a drunk driver.

The band had this to say, "We got hit by a drunk driver and tried to run. He was going 60-80 mph. Luckily, the cops are at the next block and saw everything and stopped the driver.

"Some of us got scratches but one had to go to the ER. No major injuries. Our bus is totaled and our gear is severely damaged. Playing live is a big part of our income and we are taking a huge hit."

Visit the GoFundMe page here.

