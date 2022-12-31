.

Hemorage Tour Bus Mobile Stage Destroyed By Drunk Driver

Keavin Wiggins | December 31, 2022

Hemorage Video still
Video still

San Francisco hardcore band Hemorage have launched a GoFundMe campaign after their tour bus/mobile stage was destroyed by a drunk driver.

The band had this to say, "We got hit by a drunk driver and tried to run. He was going 60-80 mph. Luckily, the cops are at the next block and saw everything and stopped the driver.

"Some of us got scratches but one had to go to the ER. No major injuries. Our bus is totaled and our gear is severely damaged. Playing live is a big part of our income and we are taking a huge hit."

Visit the GoFundMe page here.

Related Stories


Hemorage Tour Bus Mobile Stage Destroyed By Drunk Driver

Hemorage Music and Merch

News > Hemorage

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more.

Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more

Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more

David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen- Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic- Sammy Hagar Jams With Mick Fleetwood- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations- K.K. Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction -Iron Maiden- more

advertisement
Reviews

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)

MorleyView: Robin Lane

Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson

Santa's Jukebox

Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more

Latest News

Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III

Hemorage Tour Bus Mobile Stage Destroyed By Drunk Driver

Clutch Share Video From Wacken Open Air 2022

Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency (2022 In Review)

Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts' (2022 In Review)

Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen (2022 In Review)

Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead At 90 (2022 In Review)

Dead & Company Announced Farewell Tour (2022 In Review)