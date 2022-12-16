.

Archetypes Collide Share 'My Own Device' After Hours Remix

Keavin Wiggins | 12-16-2022

Archetypes Collide
Single art

Arizona rockers Archetypes Collide have shared a visualizer video for their brand new (After Hours) synthwave-inspired remix of their latest single "My Own Device."

Kyle Pastor had this to say about the track, "Sometimes I feel like it's useless to try to change my habits if I'm just going to fall back into the same vices.

"'My Own Device' is rooted in that self-realization that the majority of my struggles in life always seem to trace back to my own doing. It's a dark place to dwell in but I do think there's value in shining light on my own flaws to give hope to others that might feel the same way."

News > Archetypes Collide

