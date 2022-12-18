Bonfire Introduce Frontman Alex Stahl's Replacement With New Video

Band promo photo

German hard rockers Bonfire have shared a music video for a brand new rerecording of their song "Fantasy" to introduce their brand new vocalist Dyan.

Ronnie Parkes explains, "As most of you already know. Bonfire was in the process of re-recording the first 3 albums for a special Box Set to go along with the release of Hans Ziller's book and a Bonfire documentary. At nearly the end of the recording process Alex Stahl and Bonfire split ways.

"Bonfire would like to welcome to the family our new vocalist Dyan. Dyan was born 31 years ago in Greece and currently lives in the UK. He is an incredible addition to the team and will surely bring Bonfire to new heights!" Watch the video below:

