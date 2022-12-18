Junior Varsity Share 'Florida' Visualizer

Los Angeles rockers Junior Varsity have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single, "Florida", which they penned and produced, with Hudson Pollock providing additional production.
Warner Records shared these comments from the group about the song, "I used to have a lot of dreams that took place in the same empty, lonely, tropical environment at night; places like Hawaii, Florida, where I would often spend the holidays growing up.
"The song 'Florida' was written about a dream I had in high school that took place in one of these environments, during a family gathering. I tried to use the song to explore the roots of where that dream world comes from."
Junior Varsity Deliver 'Rushh' Video
