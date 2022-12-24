Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announced US Tour (2022 In Review)

They will rock arenas in 2023
(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announced US Tour was a top 22 story from July 2022: Bruce Springsteen has announced dates for a 2023 arena US Tour with the E Street Band. The trek will begin February 1 in Tampa, FL, with shows wrapping up in Newark, NJ on April 14.
The series will kick off the band's 2023 International Tour with 31 performances across the US before heading to Europe; the shows will mark their first tour dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016.
Tickets for the 2023 US shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on-sale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10am local time .
European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand.
At the conclusion of their European run - which is scheduled for April through July 2023 - Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August.
View the 2023 US tour dates here.
Bruce Springsteen Teamed With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing' (2022 In Review)
Bruce Springsteen's Late Night with Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online
Bruce Springsteen Performs Commodores Classic 'Nightshift' On The Tonight Show
Bruce Springsteen Rocked 'Turn Back The Hands Of Time' On The Tonight Show
Bruce Springsteen Music and Merch
Share this article
Enter your email below to receive a daily update with the latest Day In Rock headlines.
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang (2022 In Review)
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour (2022 In Review)
Joe Elliott Performed Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel (2022 In Review)
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath (2022 In Review)
Metallica's Master Of Puppets Entered Hot 100 Chart For First Time (2022 In Review)
Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert (2022 In Review)
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announced US Tour (2022 In Review)
Armor For Sleep Shared First New Song In 15 Years (2022 In Review)