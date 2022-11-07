Don McLean Taking American Pie Down Under For 50th Anniversary

Don McLean has announced that he has added Australian and New Zealand dates to his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour in April and May of 2023.
The tour will be kicking off on April 1st in Brisbane at The Fortitude and will wrap up on May 9th in Auckland at Town Hall and will be supported by INXS star Andrew Farriss.
McLean had this to say, "I am thrilled to be getting back to Australia with my band. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of when American Pie landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, and we will be celebrating.
"We'll be performing songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear." See the dates below:
Saturday 1st April - The Fortitude, Brisbane*
Sunday 2nd April - Kings Theatre, Coloundra*
Monday 3rd April - Empire Theatre, Toowoomba*
Wednesday 5th April - Twin Towns, Gold Coast*
Friday 7th April - Twin Towns, Gold Coast*
Saturday 8th April - Twin Towns, Gold Coast*
Sunday 9th April - Twin Towns, Gold Coast*
Wednesday 12th April - C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour
Friday 14th April - Town Hall, Tamworth*
Saturday 15th April - The Station, Newcastle
Sunday 16th April - Llweellyn Hall, Canberra
Thursday 20th April - Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville
Friday 21st April - The Concourse, Chatswood
Saturday 22nd April - Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney*
Monday 24th April - West Point, Hobart*
Wednesday 26th April - Princess Theatre, Launceston*
Friday 28th April - Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong*
Saturday 29th April - The Palais, Melbourne*
Sunday 30th April - Costa Hall, Geelong*
Tuesday 2 May - Trafalgar Centre, Nelson
Thursday 4 May - Civic Theatre, Invercargill
Friday 5 May - Town Hall, Christchurch
Sunday 7 May - Regent Theatre, Palmerston North
Tuesday 9 May - Town Hall, Auckland
