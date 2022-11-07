Fever 333 Cancel Tour Plans After Losing Members

Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler has announced that the group has canceled their tour plans through next spring following a lineup change that saw guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta leave the group.

He had this to say, "As difficult as this decision was to make, Fever 333 will be placing all live activity on hold until Spring 2023 in order to give everyone the best experience possible.

"Taking this time to reset and prepare will help reach that goal. On behalf of the project I want to thank you all so much for the energy and support you continue to offer. You were promised a new and exciting era of Fever 333 and that is what you'll get.

"ALL LOV333

"*** refunds for all fever 333 headline shows will be given at point of purchase"

