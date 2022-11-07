Coheed and Cambria Announce S.S. Neverender Cruise

(Elektra) Coheed and Cambria announced details of the second installment of their highly successful SS Neverender cruise in partnership with Sixthman. Deemed S.S. Neverender - Raiders of Silent Earth:3, the upcoming cruise will feature a vibrant and diverse lineup that includes Sunny Day Real Estate, Bartees Strange, Mannequin Pussy, Animals as Leaders, Anthony Green, Militarie Gun, and many more.

Coheed and Cambria vocalist / guitarist Claudio Sanchez elaborated on the SS Neverender noting, "At first, I was reluctant when the idea was initially presented to us but sharing that time with people that are equally passionate about this bizarre corner of Rock we've cultivated has made me a believer that this crazy outfit from nowhere, NY can do anything."

A music festival mixed with a comic convention, rolled into a vacation, the S.S. Neverender - Raiders of Silent Earth: 3 will set sail October 23 - 27, 2023 from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Pearl. Fans can Sign up for the pre-sale by November 14th for the chance to purchase a cabin before bookings are made available to the public. It promises to be a deeply intimate musical experience with immersive theater, meet and greets, cosplay and more - for complete details, please visit www.ssneverender.com

Related Stories

Coheed and Cambria Release' A Disappearing Act' Video

Coheed and Cambria Add Alkaline Trio To Summer Tour

Coheed and Cambria Remove Dance Gavin Dance From Summer Tour

Coheed and Cambria Unplug For 'The Liars Club'

Coheed and Cambria Music and Merch

News > Coheed and Cambria