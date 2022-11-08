Singled Out: Roger Street Friedman's Love Hope Trust

Roger Street Friedman recently released his latest album, "Love Hope Trust", and to celebrate he tell us about the record's title track. Here is the story:

The song “Love Hope Trust” grew out of my ongoing frustration with the division, distrust, hatred, and anger that seems to pervade American society (and the whole world). It is being stoked 24/7 by the misinformation machines on cable TV and social media.

It’s hard to believe that after all this time, in the year 2022, with all the scientific and historical knowledge that mankind has accumulated over the centuries, that we seem poised to plunge ourselves back into the dark ages by ignoring facts that are right in front of our faces. Everyone is worried, everyone is struggling with the emotional burdens of this division and hate, and yet we are not really talking about it with each other, especially if we are on opposite sides of the divide. And it seems so hard to bridge the divide because we are all in our separate universes of information where we never hear any other point of view other than our own… and each side paints the other side as the enemy instead of just people with a different view. It all seems so hard, and it’s hard to have hope that things can change for the better instead of spiraling ever downward.

So Love Hope Trust is about realizing we are all on the same side. It’s about getting down to the bottom of what’s really going on, and finding our way back to the premise that we are all human beings and should be capable of seeing each other in that way. We all love our families and friends and our country, so perhaps, we can find a way back to that spirit of brotherly and sisterly love for each other that we were taught about in school. Perhaps we can learn to trust each other again, and trust that we all want what’s best for our country, and even if we disagree, it’s just because we disagree and not because we’re the enemy! If we can find our way back to those feelings – then I think there’s hope for the future. It’s no secret that these are extremely challenging times and I think we are all longing for the division to end and to work together to find solutions to our many challenges. There’s no way to know how or when this will turn around but like the song says “wherever we are going we need LOVE HOPE and TRUST”.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

