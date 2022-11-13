Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Pain No More' Video

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a music video for their brand new single, "Pain No More", which was produced by 8x Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlisle, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons).

"Working with Dave Cobb was incredible," says Robert Jon Burrison. "RCA studios was such a legendary place and Dave Worked so fast that we almost didn't even know what was happening. Before we knew it, we had one of the best songs we've ever recorded with the least stress we've ever had in a studio. He's the embodiment of what it means to be a great producer."

"Pain No More" is co-written by Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke, and all four members of Robert Jon & The Wreck - Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry Schneekluth (guitar), Warren Murrel (bass) and Andrew Espantmen (drums).

"The new single is about not being a stranger to pain and heartbreak when it comes to a relationship with another," says frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "It's the kind of pain that comes when the other person doesn't treat you well, but deep down inside, you know you're worth more." Watch the video below:

