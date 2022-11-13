Thousand Below Deliver 'Sabotage' Video

Sabotage cover art

Thousand Below have released a music video for their new single "Sabotage". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Hell Finds You Everywhere", which will be hitting stores on December 9th.

They had this to say, "We're tremendously excited to release "Sabotage" and announce our third album, 'Hell Finds You Everywhere'. We've been working on this project for a long time now and we wanted to make sure we really captured the essence of what Thousand Below is to us while keeping in mind what our fans wanted to hear.

"Our end goal was to create a record that had the perfect mix of album 1 and album 2 in hopes of getting the best of both worlds of our band's sound, while still telling an emotional story along the way.

"We wrote & recorded HFYE in the thick of the pandemic and the subject matter reflects that. Everyone went through their own personal battle with depression & maintaining one's mental health in the last few years. Every problem, every pain, every sad moment in life was exponentially harder to deal with given the setting of the world, and we wanted to make an album that perfectly resonated with those themes. Loss in an isolated setting, substance abuse in times with little hope, and loneliness compounding on itself in the darkest of times were all subjects we felt were important to make music about.

"We hope everyone enjoys 'Sabotage' and we're excited to hit the road this November." Watch the video below:

