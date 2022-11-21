Duran Duran Share New Arena Dates For Future Past Tour

Duran Duran continue to celebrate their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and their latest studio album, "Future Past", and have announced new dates for their Future Past Tour.

The band will have added five new headline arena shows across the UK and Ireland next spring, kicking off at Manchester's AO Arena on April 29th, with dates at London's The O2 Arena, Leeds' First Direct Arena, Birmingham's Utilita Arena, and the 3 Arena in Dublin.

Frontman Simon Le Bon had this to say, "2022 has been an extraordinary year for Duran Duran - mainly down to the incredible fans we have around the world. In July we celebrated our years together at Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time Festival.

"Next Spring we will be back on home soil once again to continue the party. It's remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers.

"We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."

April 29 - The AO Arena, Manchester

May 1 - The O2, London

May 4 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 5 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

May 7 - 3 Arena, Dublin

Related Stories

Duran Duran To Do Global Stream Of Docu-Concert A Hollywood High

Andy Taylor Misses Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle

Duran Duran Announce Hollywood High Docu-concert Film

Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued

Duran Duran Music and Merch

News > Duran Duran