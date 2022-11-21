Singled Out: Images of Eden's Count To Zero

Images of Eden recently released a video for their song "Count To Zero" from their "Weathered and Torn" EP, and to celebrate we asked Gordon Tittsworth to tell us about the track. There was a problem with our original article, so we are publishing the corrected version with Gordon's full comments. Here is the story:

Music is therapy. There is no other way to define it. Whenever I write lyrics and/or music, I am giving life to something inanimate. I also believe music has much more influencing power than any other form of self-expression because it speaks beyond the intellectual and to the inner being (the soul/ spirit). It has the power to heal as well as hurt, and it depends on the songwriter's control so there is a level of responsibility that songwriters have during their creative process. With Images of Eden, we are a band of survivors so all of our writing is geared toward hope, inspiration, strength, overcoming, etc.

Our single, "Count To Zero" was inspired by what we have all been put through over the last few years with COVID and the fact that time is not promised or guaranteed. It is safe to say that just about everyone has personally lost friends and family during this time. I personally saw a close friend pass away too young, and he had not fulfilled the dream he was chasing. He had always planned and prepared to make things happen "someday" but that did not happen. This song is a warning to seize the moment, to stop putting life off until "someday" and to live your best life now!

The music video was also inspired by my own addiction that I almost did not survive from. My 25th anniversary was approaching so it was important for Steve Dorssom (director) and myself to tell this story of survival and about making a much needed change. People need to know that anything can happen at any time so we all need to live for today and change (or "fix") anything about our lives that we are not happy with. Do it today because tomorrow may be too late!! The video itself is very intense and at points hard for me to watch because it brings back the pain that I left behind all those years ago, the "dead me" that I killed off in order to make the change that would allow me to live my best life. This was extremely important because I am living proof that you can be at the very bottom of life then completely change/ transform into something you never thought possible. If I can do it, anyone can!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Images of Eden's Count To Zero

Images of Eden Share Video For Cover Of Triumph's 'Fight The Good Fight'

Images of Eden Music and Merch

News > Images of Eden