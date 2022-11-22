.

Meshuggah Limited Vinyl Edition Albums Coming This Friday

11-22-2022

Meshuggah Nothing cover art
Nothing cover art

(Earsplit) Meshuggah will issue new limited vinyl editions of their "Nothing" and "Koloss" albums this Friday, November 25th. Each release comes in several exclusive color variants and each one is limited to under 1000 copies worldwide

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the band's monumental "Koloss" full-length album, released in 2012, once again showcased Meshuggah at their peak.

"Nothing", the band's fourth studio album, was initially released in 2002 and is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year. Preorders are available here.

