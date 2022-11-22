We Are The Union Release 'Yr Always Alone (On Christmas)'

I Surrender Records and ska punk band We Are The Union have released a music video for the new single "Yr Always Alone (On Christmas)", that takes a different look at the holidays than traditional Christmas songs.
The track comes from the label's forthcoming holiday compilation I Surrender Sleighs, set to be released on December 2nd, that will feature 9 original tracks from Valencia, Vinnie Caruana, We Are The Union, Punchline.
We Are The Union had this to say, "'Yr Always Alone (On Christmas)' is almost not a holiday song. It's a fairly cynical take on loneliness as a consequence of selfishness, but it's centered around Christmas as a focal point.
"The holidays are a time when so many people come together, so it seemed like the perfect setting for a story about being alone." Watch the video below:
