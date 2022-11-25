Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery After Christmas

Nina performing with Alice Cooper - Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Former Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss has shared that she will be undergoing knee surgery after Christmas, following her last performance as the in-house guitarist for the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Strauss shared in a social media video, "I have a little knee update, for those who've been wondering. I did have my pre-op last week, and, unfortunately, it didn't go exactly as I hoped it would.

According to my doctor, eight months of performing on a torn meniscus did not do my any favors. The injury has not improved; unfortunately, it's gotten worse.

"So, surgery has had to be pushed to the end of the year, after Christmas, after the last Rams game, and then it'll be a full month before I can do anything at all again.

"So, no shows, no performing, no nothing. I'm super disappointed at that; I was hoping to already be on the mend by now. But it is what it is."

