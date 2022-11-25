Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery After Christmas

Former Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss has shared that she will be undergoing knee surgery after Christmas, following her last performance as the in-house guitarist for the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Strauss shared in a social media video, "I have a little knee update, for those who've been wondering. I did have my pre-op last week, and, unfortunately, it didn't go exactly as I hoped it would.
According to my doctor, eight months of performing on a torn meniscus did not do my any favors. The injury has not improved; unfortunately, it's gotten worse.
"So, surgery has had to be pushed to the end of the year, after Christmas, after the last Rams game, and then it'll be a full month before I can do anything at all again.
"So, no shows, no performing, no nothing. I'm super disappointed at that; I was hoping to already be on the mend by now. But it is what it is."
