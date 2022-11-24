Roger Daltrey Pays Tribute To Dr. Feelgood's Wilko Johnson

Social media capture

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has shared a tribute to Dr. Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson, who passed away at the age of 75 at his home on Monday, November 21st.

Daltrey and Johnson worked together on the 2014 album, "Going Back Home". Roger had this to say, "More than anything Wilko wanted to be a poet. I was lucky to have known him and have him as a friend. His music lives on but there's no escaping the final curtain this time. So it's goodnight to Mad Carew, the uncompromising Bard of Canvey."

The news of Wilko's death was shared via his official Facebook page. Here is the message, "This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so, on behalf of Wilko's family and the band, with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at his home in Westcliff On Sea on Monday evening, 21st November 2022. He was 75.

"Thank you for respecting Wilko's family's privacy at this very sad time, and thank you all for having been such a tremendous support throughout Wilko's incredible life. RIP Wilko Johnson."

Related Stories

Wilko Johnson Music and Merch

News > Wilko Johnson