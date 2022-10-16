When In Rome Offshoot Farrington+Mann Announce U.S. Tour

Credit: Philip Amore courtesy Clarion Call Media

(Clarion Call Media) Farrington+Mann (Original Members of When In Rome UK) have announced that they are launching a U.S. tour this fall that will feature songs from their catalog.

The tour will kick off next Saturday, October 22 in Ludlow, KY and include markets such as Tempe, AZ on Friday, November 4, Huntington Beach, CA on Saturday, November 5, Costa Mesa, CA on Friday, November 25, and culminate with an appearance at the Garden Amp in Garden Grove, CA on Saturday, November 26.

FARRINGTON+MANN will be making the following appearances during October and November 2022. Dates below with more to be added soon.

OCTOBER

22 - Ludlow, KY - Bircus Brewery

NOVEMBER

04 - Tempe, AZ - Fabric

05 - Huntington Beach, CA - Oktoberfest at Olde Worlde

25 - Costa Mesa, CA - Tiki Bar

26 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

Related Stories

Farrington Mann Music and Merch

News > Farrington Mann