When In Rome Offshoot Farrington+Mann Announce U.S. Tour

(Clarion Call Media) Farrington+Mann (Original Members of When In Rome UK) have announced that they are launching a U.S. tour this fall that will feature songs from their catalog.
The tour will kick off next Saturday, October 22 in Ludlow, KY and include markets such as Tempe, AZ on Friday, November 4, Huntington Beach, CA on Saturday, November 5, Costa Mesa, CA on Friday, November 25, and culminate with an appearance at the Garden Amp in Garden Grove, CA on Saturday, November 26.
FARRINGTON+MANN will be making the following appearances during October and November 2022. Dates below with more to be added soon.
OCTOBER
22 - Ludlow, KY - Bircus Brewery
NOVEMBER
04 - Tempe, AZ - Fabric
05 - Huntington Beach, CA - Oktoberfest at Olde Worlde
25 - Costa Mesa, CA - Tiki Bar
26 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
