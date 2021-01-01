AC/DC's Angus Young Recalls Terrifying First Time 2020 In Review

Band photo courtesy Columbia Records

AC/DC's Angus Young Recalls Terrifying First Time was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: AC/DC's lead guitarist Angus Young is known for his trademark school boy uniform and he recently recalled how the first time he played on stage in the getup was terrifying for him and how it inspired his energetic stage antics.

Young donned the outfit for the very first time on stage when in April of 1974 at an open air concert at Victoria Park in Sydney. He was recently asked about it during an interview with Guitar World.

Angus shared, "That was the most frightened I've ever been on stage, but thank God, I had no time to think. I just went straight out there. The crowd's first reaction to the shorts and stuff was like a bunch of fish at feeding time - all mouths open.

"I had just one thing on my mind: I didn't want to be a target for blokes throwing bottles. I thought if I stand still I'm a target. So I never stopped moving. I reckoned if I stood still I'd be dead."

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic 2020 In Review

AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig 2020 In Review

AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose 2020 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Explains 'Serious' Hearing Loss Battle 2020 In Review

AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song

AC/DC's Angus Young Recalls Terrifying First Time 2020 In Review

Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity 2020 In Review

AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution' 2020 In Review

AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary 2020 In Review

More AC/DC News