.

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album 2020 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 01-01-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album 2020 In Review
Cover art courtesy Chipster

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed during a recent interview that he has been working on a blues album, and the project is slowly being put together.

Halford expressed his interest in making a blues album in the past and was asked about it during an appearance on the The Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz.

He revealed, "It's already begun. I've been working on this blues album with my brother [Nigel] and my nephew [Alex] and friends that I worked with together on the Celestial album. We had such a great time, and they're so talented. And that blues thing has never left me; it's just part of rock 'n' roll.

"We're slowly putting bits and pieces together. There's no timeline on it. We're kicking the tires, and I've already got some bits of ideas here and there, and they sound great." Watch the full interview below:


Related Stories


Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album 2020 In Review

Rob Halford Shares Strong Memories Of Eddie Van Halen

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album

Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Moves Up Autobiography Release

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Announces Memoir

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams New Christmas Song

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Thrilled With Rock Hall Nomination

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams Christmas Classic

More Rob Halford News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen- Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band- David Bowie's John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel

MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)

RockPile: Aussie Edition

Firefall - Comet

advertisement
Latest News

Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen

Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band

David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song

Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV

Linkin Park Release 'One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)'

Asphyx Release 'The Nameless Elite' Video

Cellar Darling Share New Single 'Dance'