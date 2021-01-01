Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album 2020 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed during a recent interview that he has been working on a blues album, and the project is slowly being put together.
Halford expressed his interest in making a blues album in the past and was asked about it during an appearance on the The Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz.
He revealed, "It's already begun. I've been working on this blues album with my brother [Nigel] and my nephew [Alex] and friends that I worked with together on the Celestial album. We had such a great time, and they're so talented. And that blues thing has never left me; it's just part of rock 'n' roll.
"We're slowly putting bits and pieces together. There's no timeline on it. We're kicking the tires, and I've already got some bits of ideas here and there, and they sound great." Watch the full interview below:
Rob Halford Shares Strong Memories Of Eddie Van Halen
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album
Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Moves Up Autobiography Release
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Announces Memoir
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams New Christmas Song
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Thrilled With Rock Hall Nomination
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams Christmas Classic
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen- Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band- David Bowie's John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen
Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band
David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV
Linkin Park Release 'One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)'
Asphyx Release 'The Nameless Elite' Video
Cellar Darling Share New Single 'Dance'