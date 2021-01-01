KISS Break Guinness World Records With NYE Livestream

KISS took to social media on New Year's Eve that they broke two Guinness World Records with their special livestreamed concert from The Royal Beach at Atlantis, Dubai.
The band tweeted, "#KISS2020Goodbye broke the #GuinessWorldRecords for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert! Watch it at http://tixr.com"
Previous to the show, the stream orgaziner Daniel E. Catullo told Khaleej Times, "We are hoping to set a new world record for the biggest pyro show, with nearly $1 million (Dh3.7million) spent on pyrotechnics alone.
"We're also looking to set a new world record as the highest grossing live concert stream of a rock band. I am a current world record holder for most cameras ever used in a live concert recording with 239 cameras, so I'm looking to get another world record!"
