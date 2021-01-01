Rolling Stones Made UK Chart History 2020 In Review

Cover art

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones Made UK Chart History was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: The Rolling Stones have made UK chart history with the reissues of their 1973 album, "Goats Head Soup." According to the Official Charts Company, the project debuts atop the Official Albums Chart to become the first band in history to score a No. 1 album across six different decades.

The feat earns the Stones their 13th chart-topper to equal the number by solo acts Elvis Presley and Robbie Williams, while The Beatles remain at the top of the list with 17 UK No. 1's.

Other notable acts who managed No. 1s in five separate decades include The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan. The 2020 debut marks the second time that "Goats Head Soup" has topped the UK album chart, following a similar debut in 1973. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic 2020 In Review

Rolling Stones Unplugged For One World Together At Home 2020 In Review

Saxon Release Video For Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black'

Rolling Stones Announce Limited Edition Red Vinyl

2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Launched

The Rolling Stones Release Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Mixed Emotions' Video From Steel Wheels Live

Keith Richards' Some Girls Guitar Headed To Auction

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Ruby Tuesday' From Steel Wheels Live

More Rolling Stones News