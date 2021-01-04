Singled Out: American Merit's Ghost

Texas rockers American Merit recently released their new song and video "Ghost" and to celebrate we have asked Alex Smith to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote Ghost over the span of a few years. I kept thinking that it was finished. I wasn't sure, it didn't feel complete. So I moved on in writing and revisited it occasionally. This is something I do often. I really enjoyed the groove of this one, so I sat down and finished it one day.

As far as the lyrics go, I've always thought the word "freedom" was interesting. Living in a Free country, we obviously have luxuries that the less fortunate don't. The word itself is really only used to push agendas nowadays. It's lost on us, and it seems like we do a lot to enslave ourselves. Phones, nicotine, drugs and alcohol, television, etc. The list goes on. I'm no better. I've put myself in these same shackles. Sometimes over and over. One thing I know, is if you take something for granted long enough eventually it will disappear. That's what Ghost is about.

